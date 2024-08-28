China's Wang Yi warns U.S. official over Philippines support

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) warned visiting U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan over supporting the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea, state media reported.

“The United States must not use bilateral treaties as an excuse to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, nor should it support or condone the Philippines’s actions of infringement,” Mr. Wang told Mr. Sullivan, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Mr. Sullivan landed in the Chinese capital on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) for a three-day trip, saying on arrival he looked forward to “a very productive round of conversations” with Foreign Minister Mr. Wang.

Washington’s allies Japan and the Philippines have blamed China in the past week for raising regional tensions, with Tokyo accusing Beijing of violating its airspace and Manila calling it the “biggest disrupter” of peace in Southeast Asia.

According to CCTV, Mr. Wang told Mr. Sullivan that “China is firmly committed to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights over the South China Sea islands”.

Meanwhile, the U.S. military is open to consultations about escorting Philippine ships in the disputed South China Sea, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) amid a spike in hostilities between Beijing and Manila in the disputed waters.

Adm. Samuel Paparo’s remarks, which he made in response to a question during a news conference in Manila with Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., provided a glimpse of the mindset of one of the highest American military commanders outside the U.S. mainland on a prospective operation that would risk putting U.S. Navy ships in direct collisions with those of China.

Mr. Paparo and Mr. Brawner spoke to reporters after an international military conference in Manila organised by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, at which China’s increasingly assertive actions in the South China Sea were spotlighted. Military and defence officials and diplomats from the U.S. and allied countries attended but there were no Chinese representatives.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing over disputed reefs and waters in the South China Sea have escalated in recent days.

Beijing said on Monday (August 26, 2024) it had taken “control measures” against two Philippine Coast Guard ships that “illegally” entered the waters near the shoal.

Manila said the Chinese vessels had prevented Philippine ships from resupplying their own coast guard vessels in the area, blasting the move as “aggressive” and calling Beijing the “biggest disrupter” of peace in Southeast Asia.

Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Wang have met five times over the past year-and-a-half – in Washington, Vienna, Malta and Bangkok, as well as alongside U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a November 2023 summit in California.

‘Certainly be unified’

Mr. Wang also stressed that Taiwan belonged to Beijing and that China will “certainly be unified”.

He told Sullivan that the U.S. should “put into practice its commitment not to support Taiwan independence”, according to CCTV.

The U.S. should “abide by the one-China principle and the three joint communiques of China and the United States, stop arming Taiwan, and support China’s peaceful reunification”, Mr. Wang said.

China has kept up its sabre-rattling since the inauguration this year of President Lai Ching-te, whose party emphasises Taiwan’s separate identity.

Mr. Wang and Mr. Sullivan also discussed issues including Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula, CCTV said.

“China has always been committed to advocating for peace and promoting dialogue and working towards a political solution to the Ukraine crisis,” he said.

“The U.S. should not shift responsibility onto China, nor should it impose illegal unilateral sanctions.”

