China’s virus cases fall, world still scared

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in nearly two weeks, lending weight to a forecast by its foremost medical adviser for the outbreak to end by April — but a global expert warned it was only beginning elsewhere.

The 2,015 new confirmed cases took China’s total to 44,653. That was the lowest daily rise since January 30 and came a day after epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan forecast the epidemic would peak in China this month before subsiding.

Stocks surge

His comments gave some balm to public fears and to markets, where global stocks surged to record highs on hopes of an end to disruption in the world’s second largest economy.

But the World Health Organization (WHO) has likened the epidemic’s threat to terrorism and one expert said that while it may be peaking in China, this was not the case beyond.

“It has spread to other places where it’s the beginning of the outbreak,” Dale Fisher, head of the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network coordinated by the WHO, said in an interview in Singapore. “In Singapore, we are at the beginning of the outbreak.”

Singapore has 47 cases. Its biggest bank, DBS, evacuated 300 staff on Wednesday after a case at head office.

Hundreds of infections have been reported in dozens of other countries and territories, but only two people have died outside mainland China: one in Hong Kong and another in the Philippines.

China’s latest figures also showed that the number of deaths on the mainland rose by 97 to 1,113.

But doubts have been aired on social media about how reliable the data is, after the government last week amended guidelines on classification.

The biggest cluster of cases outside China is on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan’s port of Yokohama, with about 3,700 people on board. Japanese officials on Wednesday said 39 more people had tested positive for the virus, taking the total to 175. One of the new cases was a quarantine officer.

There was a happy ending in sight for another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines had refused to let dock over fears one of its 1,455 passengers and 802 crew may have the virus.

Cambodia lets ship dock

Cambodia finally agreed to let it land, the Holland America Line said. Passengers have been whiling away time playing chess and doing puzzles.

Measures by the U.S. and others to curb visitors from China have offended Beijing, which says they are an unscientific, fear-based over-reaction. There has been a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment, some of it in ugly social media posts.

A Xinhua commentary chided some Western media for “racist reporting” on the coronarivus.