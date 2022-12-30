China’s U.S. envoy to become next Foreign Minister

December 30, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Beijing

China announced on Friday that its current envoy to the U.S. will become the country’s next Foreign Minister, part of a broader diplomatic reshuffle set to unfold in coming months.

Qin Gang, 56, a veteran diplomat, earlier served as the chief protocol officer for President Xi Jinping, and was handpicked by Mr. Xi in 2021 to serve as Ambassador in Washington amid growing tensions in the relationship.

In his term in the U.S., Mr. Qin, who appeared regularly on U.S. television shows, was seen as adopting a noticeably softer tone and a contrast from many of his colleagues who have followed what has come to be known as the aggressive “wolf warrior” approach in the Xi era.

Since the October Party Congress, which was followed by Mr. Xi’s visits to Bali and Bangkok for the G-20 and APEC meetings, some observers have seen a tactical shift in Beijing’s external messaging and a course-correction after what was seen as an alienating approach, although China’s hard-line stance on “core” issues, including the border with India, is only expected to continue.

Mr. Qin will replace Wang Yi, 69, who was in October promoted at the once-in-five-year Party Congress to join the 25-member Politburo. Mr. Wang will replace the retiring Yang Jiechi as Director of the Party’s Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and the next top diplomat.

Mr. Qin is also expected to take over from Mr. Wang as the Special Representative on the India-China border talks, which have been stalled amid tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following China’s mass deployments and transgressions beginning in April 2020. Mr. Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval held the last round of SR talks in December 2019.

China’s other ministries are also likely to see sweeping changes in coming months ahead of the annual National People’s Congress (NPC) or Parliament session, which Beijing announced on Friday will open on March 5. The NPC will appoint a new Cabinet to serve for the next five years, as well as a new Premier to head the State Council. Current Premier Li Keqiang will retire in March and is likely to be replaced by Li Qiang, a long-time associate of Mr. Xi’s who was appointed as the second-ranked leader in the October Congress.

Among other diplomatic appointments, Sun Weidong, who recently completed a three-year tenure as envoy in India, has been appointed Vice Foreign Minister while a new envoy to India is expected to be announced shortly. In this role, Mr. Sun will be Beijing’s key point-man on India and will report to Mr. Qin. There are three other Vice Foreign Ministers in the Ministry.

