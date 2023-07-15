China's top diplomat tells E.U. not to 'vacillate'

July 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Beijing

The European Union must not "vacillate" and needs to "clarify" its strategic relationship with Beijing, top diplomat Wang Yi said during a meeting with E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, China's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Germany, Europe's leading economy on Thursday, announced plans to "de-risk" ties with China.

Other E.U. leaders, weary of China's growing assertiveness and cosy relationship with Russia, have pushed to reduce reliance on Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The E.U. side should... clarify the positioning of the strategic partnership between the two sides, and promote China-EU relations to move forward," Mr. Wang told Mr. Borrell when they met on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta on Friday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

"It should not vacillate, let alone encourage words and deeds that turn the clock back," Mr. Wang said.

Some E.U. member states worry about antagonising China and starting a trade war, while others argue now is the time to act to protect the bloc's economic security.

Brussels wants to define its own approach to Beijing that balances concerns over relying too much on China with maintaining ties with the world's second-largest economy.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in January described the E.U.'s approach to China as "de-risking rather than decoupling" since the bloc still sought to work and trade with Beijing.

"There is no conflict of fundamental interests between China and the E.U.," Mr. Wang said.

On Ukraine, he added: "China supports the establishment of a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture," and that Beijing is "committed to promoting peace talks".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT