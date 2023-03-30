ADVERTISEMENT

China's role in Ukraine conflict vital to EU relations, says Usrula von der Leyen

March 30, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - BRUSSELS

“How China continues to interact with Putin’s war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward,” says the EU president

Reuters

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen waits for the start of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels/ | Photo Credit: AP

China must play a part in pressing for a "just peace" in Ukraine and its role in the conflict will be vital in shaping relations with the European Union, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on March 30, 2023.

China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), had a responsibility to play a constructive role in advancing a peace based on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, with the withdrawal of invading Russian forces.

"Any peace plan which would in effect consolidate Russian annexations is simply not a viable plan. We have to be frank on this point," Ms. von der Leyen said in a speech in Brussels on the eve of a trip to Beijing.

"How China continues to interact with Putin's war will be a determining factor for EU-China relations going forward."

