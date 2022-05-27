China’s Premier flags warning on economy woes

Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need “to stabilise the economy”, with growth coming under pressure on account of President Xi Jinping’s “zero-COVID” policy that remains in place.

A meeting this week convened by China’s Premier with 1,00,000 officials from around the country, and described as “unprecedented” by the official media, has underlined growing concern over the state of the world’s second-largest economy amid continuing COVID-19 lockdowns.

Second-ranked leader Li Keqiang stressed the need “to stabilise the economy” in the meeting, with growth coming under enormous pressure on account of the country’s “zero-COVID” policy that remains in place.

A number of cities and centres of growth, from Beijing to Shanghai, remain under varying degrees of lockdown, while logistics chains have also been affected by the stringent measures. The financial capital, Shanghai, has been under harsh lockdown measures for many weeks although many districts have recently been re-opened.

Mr. Li, in the national teleconference with officials from around the country, acknowledged difficulties faced in March and April, with almost all economic indicators, from employment to power consumption and freight transport, trending down.

While calling for a push to growth, no mention was made of rethinking President Xi Jinping’s insistence on following a “zero-COVID” policy, which remains firmly in place.

Analysts have said there is little prospect of changing course before the upcoming once-in-five-year Party Congress later this year, when Mr. Xi will begin a third term. The country’s “zero-COVID” policy and its relatively low deaths have been flagged as one of Mr. Xi’s major legacies, despite the rising economic costs and the rest of the world returning to some form of normalcy.

Easing restrictions, experts have said, would likely bring tens of thousands of deaths at a politically sensitive time. The authorities are also dealing with low vaccination rates among the elderly, although health officials have admitted that focusing resources on “zero-COVID” has further slowed down vaccination efforts already hindered by hesitancy among the older population.

The State Council or Cabinet, which Mr. Li heads, has announced close to three dozen measures to spur growth and jobs, including new measures bringing the total tax cuts this year to around $400 billion. However, it faces a tall order amid the on-going COVID-19 curbs. The financial magazine Caixin reported this week that two out of five logistics companies reported losses in April, according to data from the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing. The value of imported goods transported by the major firms was down 7.6% year-on-year, reflecting the disruptions at ports, while the value of industrial goods transported fell 2.9% in April, the first fall since the March 2020 lockdown following the outbreak in Wuhan.

The property sector is also in strife, with many developers struggling to make debt payments. The government has pressed financial institutions to extend repayment periods, and two major developers, China Evergrande and Sunac, said they had recently been given more time to make payments, Caixin reported.

Analysts have said the current curbs are exacting an even greater cost than the first lockdown in 2020, given how the more transmissible Omicron variant has challenged the “zero-COVID” strategy that allowed China to largely escape a major second wave in 2020 and 2021. China also still remains closed to the world, the only major economy that continues to keep in place sweeping travel curbs.