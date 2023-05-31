HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China's Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong, Tesla's Elon Musk meet, discuss electric cars

Jin Zhuanglong and Elon Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles,” said a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

May 31, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST - BEIJING

AP
Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s senior vice-president Tom Zhu and vice-president Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, on May 31, 2023.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks next to Tesla’s senior vice-president Tom Zhu and vice-president Grace Tao as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China, on May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China’s Industry Minister met Tesla Limited CEO Elon Musk on May 31 and the two discussed development of electric and “intelligent networked” vehicles, the Ministry said.

The ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy. Foreign companies are uneasy following raids on consulting firms and given the strained Chinese relations with Washington.

Jin Zhuanglong and Elon Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent networked vehicles,” said a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It gave no details.

China accounts for half of global electric vehicle sales and is the site of Tesla’s first factory outside the United States.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Musk during a meeting that China’s EV market “has broad prospects for development,” according to a ministry statement.

ALSO READ
Tesla & India: Why has Elon Musk’s car not hit Indian roads yet?

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019 after Beijing eased ownership restrictions to increase competition and speed up industry development.

The Chinese statement cited Musk as saying Tesla was willing to expand its business in China and “opposes decoupling,” a reference to fears the world may split into multiple markets with incompatible products.

Tesla didn’t respond to requests by email for information about Musk’s visit to China.

Related Topics

China / economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.