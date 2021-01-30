International

China’s Hualong One nuclear reactor gets going

China National Nuclear Corporation said its first nuclear power unit that uses Hualong One, a third-generation reactor, started commercial operations on Saturday.

The reactor, located in Fuqing city in China’s southeastern Fujian province, was designed to have a 60-year lifespan, with its core equipment domestically produced. Each unit of the Hualong No. 1 has a capacity of 1.161 million kilowatts and can meet the annual domestic electricity demand of 1 million people in moderately developed countries, according to CNNC.

“With Hualong One online, China is now at the forefront of third-generation nuclear technology in the world, alongside countries like the U.S., France and Russia,” said CNNC President Yu Jianfeng.

A second Hualong One unit is due to be completed later this year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 10:09:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/chinas-hualong-one-nuclear-reactor-gets-going/article33705525.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY