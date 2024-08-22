China’s ‘growing authoritarianism’ will not stop with Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te warned on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that China’s “growing authoritarianism will not stop with” the island and urged democratic countries to unite to curb its expansion.

ADVERTISEMENT

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and a senior Chinese Communist Party official said on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) that Beijing was confident of “complete reunification” with the island.

Speaking at the annual Ketagalan Forum on Indo-Pacific security in Taipei, Mr. Lai cautioned that Taiwan was not “the only target” of Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are all fully aware that China’s growing authoritarianism will not stop with Taiwan, nor is Taiwan the only target of China’s economic pressures,” he told politicians and scholars from 11 countries attending the forum.

“China intends to change the rules-based international order. That is why democratic countries must come together and take concrete action. Only by working together can we inhibit the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Mr. Lai, who was sworn in on May 20, has been labelled a “dangerous separatist” by China for his staunch defence of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Beijing has ramped up military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan’s military has been reporting near-daily sightings of Chinese warships around its waters, as well as sorties by fighter jets and drones around the island.

But Mr. Lai said China’s “military expansionism” was taking place elsewhere, pointing to Beijing’s joint exercises with Russia in the South China Sea, Western Pacific and the Sea of Japan.

“Such actions are intended to intimidate China’s neighbours,” he said. “Taiwan will not be intimidated. We will take responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.