China’s ‘growing authoritarianism’ will not stop with Taiwan: President Lai Ching-te

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and a senior Chinese Communist Party official said on August 20, 2024 that Beijing was confident of “complete reunification” with the island

Published - August 22, 2024 12:02 pm IST

AFP
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. File

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. File

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te warned on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that China’s “growing authoritarianism will not stop with” the island and urged democratic countries to unite to curb its expansion.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and a senior Chinese Communist Party official said on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) that Beijing was confident of “complete reunification” with the island.

Preventing a China-Taiwan conflict

Speaking at the annual Ketagalan Forum on Indo-Pacific security in Taipei, Mr. Lai cautioned that Taiwan was not “the only target” of Beijing.

“We are all fully aware that China’s growing authoritarianism will not stop with Taiwan, nor is Taiwan the only target of China’s economic pressures,” he told politicians and scholars from 11 countries attending the forum.

“China intends to change the rules-based international order. That is why democratic countries must come together and take concrete action. Only by working together can we inhibit the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Mr. Lai, who was sworn in on May 20, has been labelled a “dangerous separatist” by China for his staunch defence of Taiwan’s sovereignty. Beijing has ramped up military and political pressure on Taiwan in recent years.

Taiwan’s military has been reporting near-daily sightings of Chinese warships around its waters, as well as sorties by fighter jets and drones around the island.

But Mr. Lai said China’s “military expansionism” was taking place elsewhere, pointing to Beijing’s joint exercises with Russia in the South China Sea, Western Pacific and the Sea of Japan.

“Such actions are intended to intimidate China’s neighbours,” he said. “Taiwan will not be intimidated. We will take responsibility to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

