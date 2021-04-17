International

China’s GDP grew record 18.3% in Q1

China’s economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter as the country continued its rapid recovery from last year’s pandemic-fuelled slump, official data showed Friday.

The 18.3% expansion in gross domestic product was the fastest pace since quarterly records began three decades ago, but came off a historic contraction in 2020 during the depths of the pandemic.

While the coronavirus first emerged in central China in late 2019, the country was also the quickest to bounce back after authorities imposed strict control measures and consumers stayed home.

GDP rose 0.6% from Q4 of 2020, slowing slightly amid local virus outbreaks.

