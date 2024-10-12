GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China’s Finance Minister Lan says there is room for more economic stimulus; but offers no plan

“There are other policy tools that are being discussed that are still in the pipeline,” Chinese Finance Minister Lan said, adding that there is “ample room” in the budget

Published - October 12, 2024 11:36 am IST - BEIJING

AP
Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an. File

Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo’an. File | Photo Credit: AP

“The Chinese government is looking at additional ways to boost the economy,” Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said on Saturday (October 12, 2024,) but he stopped short of unveiling a major new stimulus plan that analysts and stock investors were hoping for.

Mr. Lan's remarks left the door open for such a plan in the future but he did not divulge what is under consideration. “There are other policy tools that are being discussed that are still in the pipeline,” he said at a news conference, adding that there is “ample room” in the government budget to raise debt and increase the deficit.

China announces more support for economy but holds back on major spending package

China's economy has remained sluggish despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions at the end of 2022. Companies have cut back on hiring and wages and a prolonged downturn in the property market has deflated consumer confidence, curbing spending.

The government has raised pensions and offered subsidies to people who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones, but such steps have failed to jolt economic growth.

Chinese stock markets rallied after the central bank and other government agencies announced steps at the end of September to revive the property sector and prop up financial markets.

China unveils fresh stimulus to boost ailing economy

But the rally has since cooled amid concern about whether the moves were enough to generate a sustainable economic recovery. Investors were hoping Mr. Lan would announce a stimulus package of up to 2 trillion yuan ($280 million).

The Finance Minister instead said the government would roll out a package of incremental measures to speed up implementation of its existing policies.

They include increasing scholarships for students, issuing bonds to help major banks replenish their capital and providing more support to highly indebted local governments, some of which have had to curtail public services.

Published - October 12, 2024 11:36 am IST

Related Topics

China / World / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.