China's Communist Party elects delegates for Congress as Xi Jinping poised for third term

The congress in the capital Beijing comes as President Xi Jinping faces significant political headwinds

AFP Beijing:
September 25, 2022 17:07 IST

Chinese President Xi Jinping. File | Photo Credit: AP

China's Communist Party said on September 25 that it had elected all the delegates attending a key political meeting starting October 16, where President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

The twice-in-a-decade conclave will also see a shuffle of personnel on the party's powerful decision-making body, the Politburo.

Also Read | Xi Jinping sends message with sentencing of top security official

"Each electoral unit across the country convened a party congress or party representative meeting and elected 2,296 delegates to the 20th Party Congress," state broadcaster CCTV said.

The delegates must adhere to Mr. Xi's political ideology in addition to the party constitution, CCTV said.

The representatives include women, ethnic minority party members and those specialising in various fields, such as economics, science and sports, CCTV said.

The congress in the capital Beijing comes as Mr. Xi faces significant political headwinds, including an ailing economy, deteriorating relations with the United States and a strict zero-COVID policy that has accelerated China's inward turn from the world.

