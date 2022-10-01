China withdraws proposal against AUKUS nuclear submarines plan at IAEA

China tried to get the resolution passed at the general conference of the IAEA that took place in Vienna from September 26 to 30.

PTI New Delhi
October 01, 2022 10:28 IST

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

“China has withdrawn a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) against the AUKUS grouping seeking to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines following India’s objective view on the issue,” sources said.

The big deal behind the ruckus over AUKUS

The AUKUS (Australia, the U.K. and the U.S.) security partnership announced in September last it would facilitate Australia getting technology to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The sources said, on September 30, China argued that this initiative was in violation of their responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). It also criticised the role of IAEA in this regard.

"India took an objective view of the initiative, recognising the soundness of the technical evaluation by IAEA. The Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states in this regard," said a source.

Also Read | China “biggest security anxiety” for Australia, says Australian Deputy PM

"India's considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand on the Chinese proposal. Realising that its resolution would not get majority support, China withdrew its draft resolution on September 30," the source said.

The sources said India's "deft and impactful" diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners.

