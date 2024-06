China is willing to work with Malaysia to study connecting the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) with railway links in Laos and Thailand, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.

The ECRL in Malaysia, a $10 billion rail project, is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative.

