August 14, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - BEIJING

China will hold joint military training with Thailand from mid-August to early September in Thailand, China's defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The training between the two armies will focus on anti-terrorism and is part of the annual planning between the two militaries, said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT