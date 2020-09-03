International

China will gradually resume direct international flights to Beijing

The shadow of a landing China Eastern Airlines plane passes a Hainan Airlines plane waiting to take off at Beijing airport on March 21, 2015.

The shadow of a landing China Eastern Airlines plane passes a Hainan Airlines plane waiting to take off at Beijing airport on March 21, 2015.   | Photo Credit: AFP

China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday it will resume direct flights to Beijing from eight countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Sweden and Canada from September 3.

In March, Chinese authorities ordered all international flights to Beijing to be diverted to other airports as their first port of entry, as the capital stepped up measures to battle imported infections.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would reimpose such curbs if more than three passengers test positive for the coronavirus upon arrival and load factors on such flights would be strictly controlled.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 6:10:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-will-gradually-resume-direct-international-flights-to-beijing/article32510221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story