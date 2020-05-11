International

China warns of retaliation over new U.S. visa rule

The U.S. Homeland Security Department issued new regulations on Friday limiting visas for Chinese journalists to a maximum 90-day stay, with the possibility to request an extension.

China on Monday threatened to retaliate against a U.S. rule that tightening visa restrictions on Chinese journalists, in an escalating row after Beijing expelled more than a dozen American reporters.

Citing China’s treatment of the reporters, the U.S. Homeland Security Department issued new regulations on Friday limiting visas for Chinese journalists to a maximum 90-day stay, with the possibility to request an extension. Until now, visas for Chinese journalists lasted for the duration of their employment in the U.S.

“We express our strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this wrong action by the U.S. side, which is an escalation of the political crackdown on Chinese media,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijianat a daily press briefing. “We ask the U.S to correct its mistake immediately, otherwise China will have no other option but to take countermeasures,” Mr. Zhao said, without providing more details about the possible retaliation.

Diplomatic tensions

The tit-for-tat actions against journalists have added to searing diplomatic tensions, with the two countries trading barbs over the COVID-19 pandemic and U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to impose fresh trade tariffs on Beijing.

In February, China kicked out three journalists from The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper ran an opinion piece on the coronavirus crisis with a headline that Beijing called racist.

Weeks later, Washington curbed the number of Chinese nationals from state-run news outlets in the United States.

Beijing responded in March by expelling more than a dozen American journalists from the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

Foreign journalists working in China receive one-year visas that must be renewed every year. But in an annual report, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China (FCCC) said at least a dozen correspondents were issued press credentials valid for half a year or less. The report said Chinese authorities were “using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before.”

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 10:24:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-warns-of-retaliation-over-new-us-visa-rule/article31560552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY