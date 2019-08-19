China warns Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong

China’s embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.
A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that “the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds.”
Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong.
Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement’s demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.
Mainland Chinese police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.
Relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
