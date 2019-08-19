International

China warns Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong

Thousands of anti-government protesters marching on a street after leaving a rally in Victoria Park.

Thousands of anti-government protesters marching on a street after leaving a rally in Victoria Park.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

more-in

China’s embassy in Ottawa has warned Canada to stop meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

A spokesman posted a statement on the embassy website on Sunday saying that “the Canadian side should be cautious with its words and deeds.”

Canada and the EU issued a joint statement on Saturday saying the right of peaceful assembly is enshrined in basic law in Hong Kong.

Weeks of protests in the Chinese territory show no sign of relenting. The movement’s demands include the resignation of the city leader, democratic elections and an independent investigation into police use of force.

Mainland Chinese police are holding drills in nearby Shenzhen, prompting speculation they could be sent in to suppress the protests.

Relations between Canada and China are at their worst since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
Hong Kong
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 10:38:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-warns-canada-to-stop-meddling-in-hong-kong/article29131387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY