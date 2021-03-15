China ‘very concerned’ for safety of citizens in Myanmar

Beijing

Attacks on Chinese factories injured 2

Beijing said it was “very concerned” for the safety of its citizens in Myanmar on Monday, after Chinese factories were attacked amid a bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Yangon.

Chinese state media said 32 factories in Yangon were attacked on Sunday, causing $37 million in damage and leaving two staff injured.

Martial law has been declared in the townships where the factories were located. The Chinese Embassy in Yangon has accused protesters of attacking the factories.

Many in Myanmar’s pro-democracy movement believe China has sided with the Army since the coup.

Describing the incident as “nasty”, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian urged Myanmar to take actions to “resolutely avoid a recurrence of such incidents”.

China “is very concerned about the impact on the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel,” he said.

Beijing had hoped to secure the Southeast Asian nation as a partner in its strategic ambitions for Asia. A natural gas pipeline to a mega-port off Rakhine state is set to give China access to the Indian Ocean.

But a social media campaign by Myanmar’s protest movement has urged citizens to rally against the Chinese pipeline, which crosses the country.