International

China, U.S. announce phase one trade deal

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks during the State Council Information Office press conference in Beijing on December 13, 2019.

Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen speaks during the State Council Information Office press conference in Beijing on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Donald Trump confirms that he is canceling new tariffs on China.

China announced on December 13 a “phase one” trade deal with the United States that includes a progressive rollback of tariffs that have threatened to roil the global economy.

“The two countries have agreed on the text of a phase one trade and economic deal,” Vice-Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said at a news conference, adding that the two sides now have to sign the agreement.

In Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he is canceling new tariffs on China, that had been due to kick in at the end of this week, as part of the “phase one” trade deal.

The tariffs “will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal,” he tweeted after Beijing first announced a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade war.

Mr. Trump said that existing tariffs of 25% on $250 billion of Chinese imports will stay in place pending further negotiations on a second phase deal, along with 7.5% tariffs on another $120 billion of imports.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Economy International
trade agreements
China
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 9:27:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-us-announce-phase-one-trade-deal/article30299786.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY