GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China urging Palau to break ties with Taiwan: President

Palau’s President Surangel Whipps accuses China of pressuring the nation to cut ties with Taiwan through “weaponising tourism”

Published - August 15, 2024 11:09 pm IST - Wellington

AFP
Palau’s President Surangel Whipps

Palau’s President Surangel Whipps | Photo Credit: AFP

The president of Palau has accused China of "weaponising tourism" in a bid to get his Pacific nation to break ties with Taiwan.

Palau is one of just 12 states worldwide that diplomatically recognise self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

Solomon Islands, Kiribati and Nauru have all switched allegiance from Taiwan to China in recent years, and Palau President Surangel Whipps said China had put pressure on his tiny Pacific archipelago of 18,000 people to follow suit.

Explained | Why has the China-Solomon Islands deal become the latest flashpoint between China and the U.S.?

"We have a relationship with Taiwan... China has openly told us (that) is illegal and we should not recognise Taiwan," Mr. Whipps told reporters Wednesday.

Speaking during an official visit by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters, Mr. Whipps claimed China had told Palau that "'the sky is the limit, we can give you everything you need'".

"We need economic development, but at the same time we have values, we have partnerships, and the relationship we have with Taiwan, we treasure," he added.

"We're willing to be China's friend, but not at the expense of our relationship with Taiwan."

He went on to accuse China of "weaponising tourism" and seeking to influence visitor numbers.

“Around half of Palau’s gross domestic product comes from tourism,” according to data from the International Monetary Fund.

"Most recently, there's been in Chinese news that Palau is an unsafe place and you shouldn't go visit," Mr. Whipps said.

He also said Palau was blocked from attending a meeting of the Pacific Asia Travel Agents Association in the Chinese territory of Macau just before he attended the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in May.

"It's the reality that we face," Mr. Whipps added.

This is not the first time Mr. Whipps has accused Beijing of meddling in Palau's affairs.

He pointed the finger at China in June after Palau suffered a major cyberattack. Mr. Whipps said analysis of the data showed the ransomware was likely developed in Russia, it was sent out of Malaysia and "it looks like it has ties back to China".

Related Topics

China / Taiwan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.