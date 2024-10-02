GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China urges world powers to prevent Middle East situation 'deteriorating'

Published - October 02, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
A man takes a picture of a car covered in earth caused by a projectile landing after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 2, 2024.

A man takes a picture of a car covered in earth caused by a projectile landing after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

China urged world powers on Wednesday(October 2, 2024) to prevent the situation in the Middle East from "further deteriorating" following the latest escalation in the region.

"The Chinese side calls on the international community, especially major influential powers, to truly play a constructive role and prevent the situation from further deteriorating," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement.

"The Chinese side is deeply concerned about the turmoil in the Middle East," the online statement said.

Follow Israel-Iran war LIVE updates on October 2

Israel has vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory and warned on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted.

Iran launched its second direct attack on Israel in history on Tuesday, firing what it said were 200 missiles, including hypersonic weapons, that sent Israeli civilians into shelters.

Israel, which put the number of missiles at 180, bombarded Lebanese strongholds of Iran ally Hezbollah, with heavy strikes on south Beirut early on Wednesday.

Watch: Tension rise in the Middle East as Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel

It shifted its focus last month from the war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas's October 7 attacks on Israel, to securing its northern border with Lebanon, where it is fighting Hezbollah.

China said it "opposes any act that violates Lebanon's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity and opposes the intensification of conflicts".

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged the October 7 attack, which triggered Israel's devastating assault on Gaza.

Iran fires missiles at Israel, warns against retaliation

"The Chinese side believes that the failure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza is the root cause of the current turmoil in the Middle East," Beijing's statement said on Wednesday.

"All parties should work for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible."

