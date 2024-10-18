GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China urges India to handle Taiwan issue cautiously after Mumbai office opening

The Taiwanese government opened its third representative office in India on Wednesday

Published - October 18, 2024 08:12 am IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. File.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. File. | Photo Credit: AP

China urged India on Thursday (October 17, 2024) to handle Taiwan issues with caution and avoid interference in the improvement of Sino-India relations following the opening of another Taiwan de facto consulate in Mumbai.

China opposes moves by any countries it has ties with to engage in official contacts with Taiwan, said Mao Ning, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, at a regular news conference.

Also read: China’s ‘grey-zone’ warfare tactics against Taiwan | Explained

The Taiwanese government opened its third representative office in India on Wednesday, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, adding to existing offices in New Delhi and Chennai.

The opening came amid ongoing efforts from China and India to ease tensions and resolve conflicts on their Himalayan frontier, a point of contention that has strained bilateral ties.

China, which views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, staged a new round of war games around the island earlier this week.

Preventing a China-Taiwan conflict

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and Beijing's claim of the right to speak for and represent the island on the international stage

"China has lodged solemn representations with the Indian side," Ms. Mao said.

"The one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and the political foundation of Sino-Indian relations."

China urges India to strictly abide by its commitments, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently and properly, and refrain from conducting any form of official exchanges with Taiwan, she added.

Published - October 18, 2024 08:12 am IST

