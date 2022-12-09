  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

China to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals with Gulf nations

China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are natural partners for cooperation, Xi Jinping said in a speech at the China-GCC summit.

December 09, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
With the presence of Arab Gulf Leaders, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, forth right, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the group photo, during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 9, 2022.

With the presence of Arab Gulf Leaders, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, forth right, greets Chinese President Xi Jinping, after the group photo, during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on December 9 that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.

China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are natural partners for cooperation, Mr. Xi said in a speech at the China-GCC summit.

"China will continue to import large quantities of crude oil from GCC countries, expand imports of liquefied natural gas, strengthen cooperation in upstream oil and gas development, engineering services, storage, transportation and refining, and make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade," he said.

In his speech, Mr. Xi proposed other areas for cooperation in the next three to five years, including finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, as well as aerospace, and language and cultures.

"China is willing to carry out financial regulatory cooperation with GCC countries, facilitate GCC enterprises to enter China's capital market, establish a joint investment association with GCC, support sovereign wealth funds of both sides to cooperate in various forms," Mr. Xi said.

China will also establish bilateral investment and economic cooperation working mechanisms, carry out local currency swap cooperation and deepen digital currency cooperation, he said.

In his speech, Mr. Xi also called on China and GCC nations to be partners in promoting unity, development and security.

Mr. Xi's visit comes at a time when Riyadh's long-standing alliance with Washington has been strained over human rights issues, energy policy and Russia, as well as Gulf doubts about the commitment of main security guarantor America to the region.

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.