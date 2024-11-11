China to unveil stealth fighter jet and attack drones at Zhuhai airshow

China will unveil a new stealth fighter jet and attack drones at a major airshow this week, with analysts and rival powers watching closely for rare clues on Beijing's military hardware development.

The country's close ties with Moscow will also be on display at Airshow China, which showcases Beijing's civil and military aerospace sector every two years in the southern city of Zhuhai.

This year it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), and advancements in its fighting strength have taken centre stage.

Beijing has poured resources into modernising and expanding its aviation capabilities as it faces off against the United States and others around regional flashpoints like Taiwan.

Record numbers of Chinese warplanes have been sent around the self-ruled democratic island, which Beijing claims as its territory, over the past few years.

The new J-35A, described as a "medium-sized stealth multi-purpose fighter", looks similar in design to a US F-35, analysts say, though details are few.

"(Its) performance at this airshow is unlikely to give away too much about its capabilities, but the fact that the PLA is confident enough to unveil it now may be a sign its high command believe the project will arrive at its final test flights soon," said James Char, an expert on China's military at Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

If it did become operational, China would become the only other known country in the world to have two stealth fighters in action after the United States, experts say.

For the first time, a PLA naval jet will be present at the airshow, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The J-15T's design suggests it may be intended for use on China's newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian.

Another key piece of hardware making its debut is the HQ-19 surface-to-air missile system, designed to intercept ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles, according to state media.

Drone warfare

While China has had to play serious catch-up with the United States when it comes to most traditional military technology, that might not be the case with drones, where Beijing dominates the commercial market.

The SS-UAV -- a massive mothership that can rapidly release swarms of smaller drones for intelligence gathering, as well as strikes -- will be on display in Zhuhai, according to the South China Morning Post.

Other unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) on display might be suicide drones or ones with stealth or other special abilities, said Sheu Jyh-Shyang from Taipei's Institute for National Defense and Security Research.

"The United States still has the best drones regarding performance, but China is a drone great power as well," Mr. Sheu told AFP.

The fact that American UCAVs are subject to strict export controls means a bigger market for Chinese ones, he said -- including in the Middle East and North Africa, where they can learn from combat experience.

The airshow will feature a dedicated drone zone for the first time, reflecting this increased prominence in warzones, including Ukraine.

In October the United States unveiled sanctions targeting China-based companies linked to the production of drones that Russia has deployed in the conflict.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened military and defence ties since Russia's invasion of its neighbour three years ago.

The secretary of Russia's Security Council Sergei Shoigu will be at the airshow, and the country's most advanced jet, the Su-57 stealth fighter, will make a display flight.

"We cannot rule out the possibility that Beijing's leverage over Moscow has already translated into access to some of the most advanced Russian military technology," NTU's Char told AFP, though he cautioned they were "no allies" in the traditional sense.

