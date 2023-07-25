HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China to review appointments, dismissals of officials at Tuesday meeting: state media

July 25, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 04:39 am IST

Reuters
A file photo of the Chinese flag. China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, a powerful body that enacts and amends laws when parliament is not in session, will review appointments and dismissals of officials at a meeting on Tuesday, state media reported. Image for representational purposes only.

A file photo of the Chinese flag. China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, a powerful body that enacts and amends laws when parliament is not in session, will review appointments and dismissals of officials at a meeting on Tuesday, state media reported. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AP

China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, a powerful body that enacts and amends laws when parliament is not in session, will review appointments and dismissals of officials at a meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

The announcement comes one month since Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang was last seen, with China's government saying he was off for unspecified health reasons.

The NPC committee, which meets roughly every two months to deliberate legislation and pass laws, was next expected to meet in August after concluding a scheduled meeting in June.

China's cabinet positions such as ministers are nominated by its premier and are then approved by NPC, or parliament. But NPC meets once a year only in March, and the NPC standing committee is thus tasked to make decisions in the interim.

Related Topics

China

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.