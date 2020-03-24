International

China to lift lockdown in most of virus-hit Hubei province

In this March 17, 2020 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical workers use a bronchoscope to treat a coronavirus patient at the Huoshenshan field hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province. Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development that underscores just how much the outbreak has pivoted toward Europe and the United States, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report.   | Photo Credit: AP

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8.

Chinese authorities are lifting a lockdown in most of its virus-hit Hubei province.

People who are cleared will be able to leave the province after midnight Tuesday.

The city of Wuhan, where the outbreak started in late December, will remain locked down until April 8. China barred people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting Jan. 23 and expanded it to most of the province in succeeding days.

