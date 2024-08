China will issue 70 national standards for carbon footprints, energy efficiency and consumption as well as carbon capture, utilisation and storage in 2024, in another step to reach peak carbon emissions.

The country aims to build 100 carbon emission management standardisation pilots in 2025, its state planner said in a statement on August 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.