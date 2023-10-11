HamberMenu
China to host Belt and Road forum in Beijing October 17-18

The BRI is a global infrastructure development strategy China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes

October 11, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - Beijing

Reuters
A high-speed train is parked during the opening ceremony for launching Southeast Asia’s first high-speed railway, a key project under China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, at Halim station in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 2, 2023. China is touting its 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative model for economic development, releasing a government report that praises the program while glossing over criticism that it has saddled poor countries with too much debt.

A high-speed train is parked during the opening ceremony for launching Southeast Asia's first high-speed railway, a key project under China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, at Halim station in Jakarta, Indonesia on Oct. 2, 2023. China is touting its 10-year-old Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative model for economic development, releasing a government report that praises the program while glossing over criticism that it has saddled poor countries with too much debt. | Photo Credit: AP

China will host the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on October 11.

The conference marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by President Xi Jinping, with representatives from many developing countries, notably from Latin America and Africa, expected to attend.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to meet Mr. Xi for talks in Beijing and attend the forum.

The BRI is a global infrastructure development strategy China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.

However, critics see the plan billed as recreating the ancient Silk Road to boost global trade infrastructure as a tool for China to spread its geopolitical and economic influence.

China's Foreign Ministry said the country had signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations.

Italy, the only Group of Seven nation in Belt and Road, has publicly criticised joining the initiative with its Foreign Minister recently saying trade between Italy and China had not improved since Rome joined four years ago.

