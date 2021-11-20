China tennis player Peng will reappear in public 'soon'- Global Times editor

BEIJING:

20 November 2021 10:51 IST

Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on November 20.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on November 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Mr. Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Ms. Peng's social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China's heavily censored internet.

Advertising

Advertising

"In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn't want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon," Mr. Hu wrote on Twitter.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media, purportedly showing Ms. Peng at home, depicted her "current state."

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the pictures independently.

Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men's ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities.