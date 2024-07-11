ADVERTISEMENT

China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia; rejects label of 'enabler' of Russia's Ukraine war

Updated - July 11, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Beijing

The statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came a day after NATO labelled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia's war against Ukraine.

AP

China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion.  | Photo Credit: AP

China accused NATO on July 11 of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia.

“NATO hyping up China's responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing. He maintained that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia's invasion. Its trade with Russia has grown since the invasion, at least partially offsetting the impact of Western sanctions.

Explained | What is NATO’s stand on Ukraine’s entry?

NATO, in a communique issued at a summit in Washington, said China has become a enabler of the war through its “no-limits partnership” with Russia and its large-scale support for Russia's defence industrial base.

Mr. Lin said that China's trade with Russia is legitimate and reasonable and based on World Trade Organization rules.

He said that NATO's “so-called security” comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia's contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia.

China has expressed concern about NATO's budding relationships with countries in the region. Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea sent their leaders or deputies to the NATO summit this week.

“China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China's internal politics and smearing China's image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,” Mr. Lin said.

Chinese troops are in Belarus this week for joint drills near the border with Poland, a NATO member. The exercises are the first-ever with Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Mr. Lin described the joint training as normal military exchange and cooperation that is not directed at any particular country..

