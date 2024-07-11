GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China tells NATO not to create chaos in Asia; rejects label of 'enabler' of Russia's Ukraine war

The statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came a day after NATO labelled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Updated - July 11, 2024 04:45 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 04:28 pm IST - Beijing

AP
China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion. 

China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion.  | Photo Credit: AP

China accused NATO on July 11 of seeking security at the expense of others and told the alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia.

The statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson came a day after NATO labelled China a “decisive enabler” of Russia's war against Ukraine.

“NATO hyping up China's responsibility on the Ukraine issue is unreasonable and has sinister motives,” spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing. He maintained that China has a fair and objective stance on the Ukraine issue.

China has broken with the United States and its European allies over the war in Ukraine, refusing to condemn Russia's invasion. Its trade with Russia has grown since the invasion, at least partially offsetting the impact of Western sanctions.

Explained | What is NATO’s stand on Ukraine’s entry?

NATO, in a communique issued at a summit in Washington, said China has become a enabler of the war through its “no-limits partnership” with Russia and its large-scale support for Russia's defence industrial base.

Mr. Lin said that China's trade with Russia is legitimate and reasonable and based on World Trade Organization rules.

He said that NATO's “so-called security” comes at the cost of the security of other countries. China has backed Russia's contention that NATO expansion posed a threat to Russia.

China has expressed concern about NATO's budding relationships with countries in the region. Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea sent their leaders or deputies to the NATO summit this week.

“China urges NATO to ... stop interfering in China's internal politics and smearing China's image and not create chaos in the Asia-Pacific after creating turmoil in Europe,” Mr. Lin said.

Chinese troops are in Belarus this week for joint drills near the border with Poland, a NATO member. The exercises are the first-ever with Belarus, an ally of Russia.

Mr. Lin described the joint training as normal military exchange and cooperation that is not directed at any particular country..

Related Topics

China / NATO / Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.