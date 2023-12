December 30, 2023 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Beijing

China on Saturday successfully launched a test satellite for satellite internet technologies.

The satellite was launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

It successfully entered its preset orbit, the report said.

It was the 505th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.