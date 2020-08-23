International

China successfully launches new optical remote-sensing satellite

China successfully launched a new optical remote-sensing satellite from its Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China on Sunday.

The satellite, Gaofen-9 05, was sent into orbit by a Long March-2D carrier rocket.

A multifunctional test satellite and another satellite named Tiantuo-5 were also launched via the rocket.

Sunday’s launch was the 343rd mission of the Long March rocket series, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2020 10:26:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-successfully-launches-new-optical-remote-sensing-satellite/article32420637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story