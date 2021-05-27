International

China spy trial: Australian envoy barred

Australia’s Ambassador to China was on Thursday barred from the trial of an academic held on spying charges, in a case that has exacerbated a bitter row between the two nations.

The trial of Australian Yang Jun, detained for more than two years on accusations of espionage, was set to be held behind closed doors in Beijing on Thursday morning.

Chinese-born Yang, 56 is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday voiced deep concerns about China’s handling of the case, as a letter from Mr. Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.

