China social media giant shuts LGBT accounts

07 July 2021 22:12 IST

China’s most popular social media service has deleted accounts on LGBT topics run by university students and non-government groups, prompting concern that the ruling Communist Party is tightening control over gay and lesbian content.

WeChat sent account holders a notice they violated rules but gave no details, according to the founder of an LGBT group.

It wasn’t clear whether the step was ordered by Chinese authorities, but it comes as the ruling party tightens political controls and tries to silence groups that might criticise its rule.