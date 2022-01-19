China slams Slovenia’s bid to help Taiwan

Beijing

19 January 2022 22:18 IST

Slovenia follows Lithuania’s move allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital

China on Wednesday condemned plans by Slovenia to upgrade relations with self-governing Taiwan, a move likely to spark diplomatic and economic retaliation against the tiny Central European country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “shocked by this and strongly opposed to it”.

Slovenia follows Lithuania’s move allowing Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital under the name “Taiwan,” rather than “Chinese Taipei”.

Advertising

Advertising