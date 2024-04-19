GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

China sets up powerful information warfare force to support 'military struggles'

The force will report directly to the CMC, the country's most powerful defence organisation which also oversees the People's Liberation Army

April 19, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - BEIJING

Reuters
Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers patrol at Tiananmen in Beijing. File.

Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers patrol at Tiananmen in Beijing. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

China's military helmed by President Xi Jinping on April 19 unveiled a powerful information warfare support force in a major overhaul of a largely opaque structure of strategic units with the aim of supporting "military struggles" in all areas.

The Information Support Force held its founding meeting in the Chinese capital Beijing on Friday, with army veteran Bi Yi as its chief and Li Wei as its political commissar.

As Mr. Xi handed the force's flag to the unit's leaders, he said the formation of the force was a major strategic decision by China's Communist Party and Central Military Commission (CMC) to integrate information resources and strengthen information protection, serving to "support military struggles in all directions and fields".

The force will report directly to the CMC, the country's most powerful defence organisation which also oversees the People's Liberation Army (PLA), or military.

The leadership of the PLA's existing space and cyberspace strategic forces will be adjusted accordingly, state media reported, without providing detail on how they could be integrated into the new force.

Related Topics

China / defence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.