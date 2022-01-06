China set to name envoy to Horn of Africa

Mombasa

06 January 2022 22:52 IST

Announcement came as a U.S. envoy was due to arrive in Ethiopia

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Thursday that Beijing would appoint a special envoy to the Horn of Africa, signalling his country’s intention to play a greater role in the conflict-torn region.

The announcement came as a U.S. envoy was due to arrive in Ethiopia to encourage talks to end war in the country’s north.

Mr. Wang, on a three-nation tour of Africa, said China wanted to encourage dialogue to overcome peace and security challenges plaguing the Horn.

