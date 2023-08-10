HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China sends ships, fighter jets towards Taiwan in new show of force

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 33 warplanes and six navy vessels between 6 a.m. on August 9 to 6 a.m. on August 10.

August 10, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - Taipei

AP
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets towards Taiwan, continuing its military pressure on the island, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on August 10.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has regularly sent flights toward the island in reaction to the island's political activities. In the past year, it has also sent navy vessels as well as drones to circle the waters near the island.

China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 33 warplanes and six navy vessels between 6 a.m. on August 9 to 6 a.m. on August 10. The J-10 and J-16 fighter jets flew across the midline and to the southwest of Taiwan.

The Ministry said in an earlier statement on Wednesday that Taiwan's military tracked five of the ships as they sailed in coordination with the flights of the fighter jets.

China criticises U.S. plan for trade deal with Taiwan

The Ministry said it used land-based missile systems to track the aircraft, 10 of which crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary that had been considered a buffer between the island and mainland.

In response to escalating Chinese military pressure, Taiwan has been buying weapons and fighter jets to shore up its defences. In July, the U.S. announced a $345 million package of sales to Taiwan that will include portable air defence systems, intelligence and surveillance capabilities, firearms and missiles.

Related Topics

China / Taiwan / international relations

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.