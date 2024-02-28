GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China scraps Brazilian poultry tariff, Brazil says

Brazil is the world's largest poultry exporter, while China is the second-largest consumer of the product

February 28, 2024 05:32 am | Updated 05:32 am IST - SAO PAULO

Reuters
China, which imposed an anti-dumping tariff against Brazil's poultry industry in 2019, has not renewed the tax. 

China, which imposed an anti-dumping tariff against Brazil’s poultry industry in 2019, has not renewed the tax. File  | Photo Credit: Reuters

China's government has opted to not renew a tariff on imports of poultry products from Brazil, the South American nation said on Feb. 27.

China hit Brazil with a tariff of between 17.8% and 34.2% in 2019 on its poultry in a bid to prevent "dumping," an industry term in which a market is flooded with cheaper product from abroad.

More than a dozen Brazilian firms had also signed "price commitments" with the Chinese government to keep prices above a certain level, Brazil's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "Such measures harmed the competitiveness of Brazilian products in the Chinese market," the Ministry said.

Now, the import tariff on Brazilian poultry has "fallen to zero," Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on X. The tariff expired on Feb. 17, according to the Ministry.

"The end of the anti-dumping measure makes poultry exports from Brazil more competitive for (China's) market," the Ministry said, adding it also opens opportunities for new local players to export to China.

Mr. Lula said that because of the decision, exports will grow, bringing revenue and development to Brazil.

The South American country is the world's largest poultry exporter, while China is the second-largest consumer of the product and the top buyer of Brazil's poultry.

