InternationalBEIJING 07 January 2021 15:28 IST
China says will take necessary measures to safeguard companies’ rights and interests
Updated: 07 January 2021 15:28 IST
China said on January 7 that it would take necessary measures to safeguard companies’ rights and interests in response to the United States considering adding Alibaba and Tencent to a China stock ban.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was speaking at a regular news briefing.
The Trump administration is considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military, Reuters reported.
