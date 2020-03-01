China says will repatriate overseas citizens if needed due to COVID-19

BEIJING:

01 March 2020 13:28 IST

Cui Aiming, the foreign ministry official who spoke at a briefing in Beijing, did not name any particular countries.

China will take measures to repatriate its citizens in countries seriously affected by the coronavirus outbreak if necessary, an official at the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

