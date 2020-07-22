International

China says U.S. told it to shut its Houston consulate

Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin. File

Spokesman for Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate, media reports say

China said on Wednesday that the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move that Beijing said it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation.

Also read: Analysis | Are the U.S. and China entering a new Cold War?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily news briefing that China had been notified on Tuesday that it must close the consulate.

He said the consulate was operating normally, following local media reports in Houston on Tuesday night that documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2020 1:39:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/china-says-us-told-it-to-shut-its-houston-consulate/article32158601.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY