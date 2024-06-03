ADVERTISEMENT

China says U.S. plays 'dishonourable role' supporting Philippines in South China Sea

Published - June 03, 2024 10:49 am IST - BEIJING

China’s foreign ministry said it is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation

Reuters

File picture of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4, on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea | Photo Credit: Reuters

China said the United States has played an "extremely dishonourable role" in supporting and cooperating with the Philippines, using issues in the South China Sea to provoke relations between China and the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is very clear to the discerning eye who the Philippines is serving in its foreign policy and for whom it is working in its maritime operations," China's foreign ministry said on Monday in response to recent remarks by the Philippine president.

ALSO READ |Troubled waters: On the tensions between China and the Philippines  

China is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation, it said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on Friday denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

China / Philippines

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US