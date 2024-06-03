GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China says U.S. plays 'dishonourable role' supporting Philippines in South China Sea

China’s foreign ministry said it is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation

Published - June 03, 2024 10:49 am IST - BEIJING

Reuters
File picture of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4, on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea

File picture of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking the Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4, on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea | Photo Credit: Reuters

China said the United States has played an "extremely dishonourable role" in supporting and cooperating with the Philippines, using issues in the South China Sea to provoke relations between China and the region.

"It is very clear to the discerning eye who the Philippines is serving in its foreign policy and for whom it is working in its maritime operations," China's foreign ministry said on Monday in response to recent remarks by the Philippine president.

ALSO READ |Troubled waters: On the tensions between China and the Philippines  

China is willing to continue to work with ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, to manage differences at sea and deepen sea-related cooperation, it said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on Friday denounced illegal, coercive and aggressive actions in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

