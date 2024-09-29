GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

China says U.S. missile deployment in Philippines undermines peace

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the deployment "is not in the interests of regional countries"

Published - September 29, 2024 11:56 am IST - SHANGHAI

Reuters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. File

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the U.S. deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Philippines "undermines regional peace and stability", the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

Speaking to South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in New York on Saturday (September 28), Mr. Wang also called for avoiding "war or chaos on the Korean Peninsula", the Ministry said in a post on its website.

China says 'supervised' Philippine supply mission to disputed reef

The U.S. deployed the Typhon system, which can be equipped with cruise missiles capable of striking Chinese targets, this year. China has demanded its removal, and Russia has joined in condemning the first deployment of the system to the Indo-Pacific, accusing Washington of fuelling an arms race.

Mr. Wang said the deployment "is not in the interests of regional countries".

The Philippines, southern neighbour to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory, is an important part of U.S. strategy in Asia and would be an indispensable staging point for the military to aid Taipei in the event of a Chinese attack.

Mr. Wang said exchanges and cooperation between China and South Korea have become more active this year.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related Topics

China / Philippines

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.