China says U.K. will 'bear the consequences' after Hong Kong extradition treaty suspended

China will resolutely respond to acts of interference in its internal affairs, a spokesman for the country's embassy to the United Kingdom said on Tuesday, after Britain announced it would suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The spokesman said the U.K. has repeatedly violated international law and the basic norms of international relations, and will “bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road”.

