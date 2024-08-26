GIFT a SubscriptionGift
China says took 'control measures' against Philippine ships near disputed reef

Multiple confrontations have taken place in recent days around Sabina Shoal, located 140 km west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 km from Hainan island, China's nearest major landmass

Published - August 26, 2024 11:31 pm IST - Beijing

AFP
China Coast Guard ships are seen from the Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra during a supply mission to Sabina Shoal in disputed waters of the South China Sea on August 26, 2024.

China said it took "control measures" on Monday (August 26, 2024) against two Philippine Coast Guard ships that had entered waters near the disputed Sabina Shoal in the South China Sea.

The China Coast Guard accused Manila of sending two ships to "illegally barge into waters near Xianbin Jiao", using the Chinese name for the Sabina Shoal.

The ships "continued to dangerously approach normally sailing Chinese coast guard ships, inciting hype", it said in a statement.

"The Chinese coast guard took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law," it added.

The Philippine Coast Guard said it sent two vessels to deliver provisions to one of its ships at Sabina Shoal. As the vessels neared the shoal, they were forced to abandon the resupply mission due to China's "excessive" deployment of ships and rough sea conditions, Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesman for Manila's coast guard, told AFP.

“Spotted in the area were six ships from the China Coast Guard, three from the Chinese navy as well as 31 other vessels,” Mr. Tarriela said. "We were boxed, we were surrounded and it was difficult for us to move forward," he said.

AFP correspondents were among several media outlets on board the Philippine Coast Guard vessels for the mission.

Beijing claims most of the strategic South China Sea and has been involved in maritime confrontations with Manila in recent months, sparking fears of armed conflict that could draw in the United States, a Filipino military ally.

Multiple confrontations have taken place in recent days around Sabina Shoal, located 140 km west of the Philippine island of Palawan and about 1,200 km from Hainan island, China's nearest major landmass.

"The Philippine Government deplores the repeated aggressive, unprofessional and illegal actions displayed by Chinese maritime forces against Philippine vessels and aircraft over the past week," Manila's National Maritime Council said in a statement on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Vessels stationed

Both sides have in recent months stationed coast guard vessels near Sabina, where the Philippines fears China is about to build an artificial island.

On Sunday (August 25, 2024), Beijing said a Philippine vessel had collided with one of its ships near the disputed shoal. The Philippines slammed China's claims as "completely unfounded". In response to the clash, Beijing on Monday (August 26, 2024) said fault "lies entirely with the Philippine side".

"The Philippine side has frequently dispatched coast guard, government, and other vessels to forcibly enter the waters near Xianbin Reef," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

He added that Manila has been "attempting to resupply the Philippine vessel that has been illegally stationed at the lagoon in the reef for an extended period, aiming to establish a long-term presence". China deploys boats to patrol the busy South China Sea and has built artificial islands that it has militarised to reinforce its claims.

On Saturday (August 24, 2024), Manila accused China of recently firing flares at one of its aircraft as it patrolled over the South China Sea.

And in June, the Philippine military said one of its sailors lost a thumb in the confrontation in which Beijing's coast guard also confiscated or destroyed Philippine equipment including guns.

